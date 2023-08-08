Hamilton County students return to the classroom on Wednesday.
This includes students at Tyner Academy where construction is underway.
Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson joined Local 3 News in the studio for a live interview during First at 4 to discuss the plans for this upcoming school year.
Dr. Robertson says Tyner students won't really feel the impact of the construction as classes will go on as normal until they are ready to phase students into the new building.
“We are hopeful that the middle of next year is when it should be,” Dr. Robertson said. “So we will have to phase some portions of the existing building down to put in parking and things like that.”
Dr. Robertson also says every school in Hamilton County will have an SRO.