Hamilton County Schools new superintendent is rounding out his first 100 days. He and his transition team graded his efforts.
Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said he and his team have been busy, and building on the momentum, they plan to make significant strides to help make the school system better.
"I know what this district can become and I know what it can mean for this community," Dr. Robertson said.
Dr. Robertson said the first 100 days as superintendent were used to listen to the community to hear their concerns and ideas.
"There's something every day that involves some type of engagement," Dr. Robertson said.
The transition team, made up of community members all around the district, made two pages of recommendations including encouraging diversity, supporting educators, and building a community culture.
"I think it's a good question, are all the recommendations attainable, probably not, right, because some of them are really aspirational," Dr. Robertson said.
He said a goal they will always be working towards is for "All children to thrive."
"For this community to continue to grow and succeed and become what Chattanooga and Hamilton County thinks it is, our school system and our children have to thrive," Dr. Robertson said.
Dr. Robertson gave himself a 'B' letter grade for his first 100 days and said he's done a good job listening, but needs to ensure the district stays focused.
"One of the worries is that we'll become stagnant and they'll be a perception that we're going to move backwards, well, that's not happening. We're going to accelerate this work and push forward as a district," Dr. Robertson said.
Dr. Robertson said the next step is strategic planning starting in June with approval from the school board next March.