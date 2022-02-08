A special Hamilton County Schools committee met for the first time Tuesday night to discuss concerns about reading material in schools.
This has been in the plans since October.
Two community members from all nine school districts discussed the current vetting process of books and the policies already in place to deal with parents' complaints.
School board member Rhonda Thurman is chairing the committee.
She says the purpose of the group is not to review material that has to do with curriculum.
“This is just strictly for books that are in the library, and supplemental material that has been put into our classrooms and also outside material brought in from outside groups not vetted by anyone,” Thurman said.
The committee's next meeting will be February 22.
The panel will make recommendations to the school board at a later date.
