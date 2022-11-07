Classrooms in Hamilton County Schools no longer have an open-door policy.
All teachers are now required to lock their doors during lessons.
Chief operating officer for Hamilton County Schools Dr. Robert Sharpe said they made the decision based off Governor Bill Lee's executive order on school safety that was issued earlier this year.
Dr. Robert Sharpe said a safety assessment that's conducted annually is part of the order and it points out that locking classroom doors is a best practice for safety.
“We have had schools that have been practicing that now in previous years, others were transitioning to closed and locked routine. So, for some schools it is more than a transition than others,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Dr. Sharpe said this is simply about ensuring parents that their kids are safe while learning.
“From what we have seen with previous incidents involving intruders in the buildings, we know now that a locked classroom can prevent someone who's coming into the building un welcomed with the intent to harm students,” Dr. Sharpe said.
Kendra Young who is the Executive Director for Unifi-Ed, a public education advocacy group, said locking kids in classrooms is not the solution.
“I don't know how many schools people have been in lately, but I am not spilling any secrets by saying nearly every door in Hamilton County Schools has this big rectangle of glass and it is not bulletproof. Once all of the doors are locked, the path of least resistant is not shooting out that glass frame and reaching in and popping that door open,” Young said.
Young said she wishes that elected officials would make it more difficult for weapons to end up in the wrong hands.
“Whether it is a mental health evaluation and background checks or simply a waiting period, because we have seen a lot of times where a purchase is made one or two days before the event occurring,” Young said.
Read Gov. Lee's School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families here.