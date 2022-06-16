School security was the focus at Thursday's Hamilton County School Board meeting. They unanimously voted to increase the number of SSOs, or student safety officers in the district by passing a resolution. They also heard from community members who said improving school facilities will strengthen that security.
Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said they currently have 19 SSOs, and plan to hire 25 more. SSOs don't just police, but build relationships with students like SROs do, said school officials.
The vote comes on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. The board's resolution stating "recent events across the nation have underscored the high priority that local boards of education must place upon providing a safe, secure environment for students and employees."
Shari Ballard and her 12-year-old daughter went to the Hamilton County School Board meeting.
"In Elementary, Middle, or High School, you never know what anyone's environment is. Inside or outside and it is definitely needed in schools," said Shari Ballard.
Izzy is in middle school. When asked if she felt safe in school right now she said, "Hmm, hmm I don't."
Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said 25 campuses in the district currently don't have SSOs or school resource officers known as SROS. SSOs are hired by Hamilton County Schools, whereas SROs are hired by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
The vote would change the fact that those 25 campuses don't have security officers, by increasing the SSOs.
"It's an opportunity to have an officer on every campus and it's been a goal of the district since I have been here since 2019 and we can now do that," said James Corbin, the student safety coordinator for the Hamilton County Schools. He said the vote is a completion of a project they've had for years.
The vote allowed 950,000 dollars of funding to be taken from the Hamilton County Board of Education's fund balance, and board members are also asking for an additional 1 million from the county commission to hire, retain and train SSOs for the 2022-2023 school year.
"How much is a child's life worth?" asked Corbin.
He said the money would be well spent on SSOs who are vetted thoroughly and prepared. "Salaries, background checks, and training," he said.
Board and community members want school facilities improved as well.
"I think we got to remember that safety is directly tied to maintenance needs. The facility, the ways our schools are built," said Tiffanie Robinson, the district 4 Hamilton County Board member.
I asked Shari if she agreed that investing in making our facilities better is another necessary step in improving school safety, and she replied, "Absolutely. It needs to be done."
Corbin said they are working on that. No details on specifics from Corbin.
In the meantime community members said the additional SSOs are a victory for students' safety.
"I feel like very protected like I am in a fort," said Izzy.
Corbin said they will begin the hiring process for SSOs Friday and are hoping to have them on campus this coming school year, however, he said it might be tough to get them all hired/trained on time.
The Hamilton County Board of Education also committed beyond the 2022-2023 school year, to a recurring cost of 1.8 million for SSOs funded by the total sum of 1.95 million which will be a part of the board's education annual general purpose budget request.