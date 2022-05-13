As the race to be the next mayor of Hamilton County turns toward the general election, the candidates for the job are staring down what could be their first big challenge, if elected: addressing major facility issues in the school district.
"We do have some real failing infrastructure issues within the school system," said Weston Wamp, the Republican nominee for Hamilton County Mayor.
Hamilton County School Board members agree. This week, Chairman Tucker McClendon proposed a $10 million annual add-on from the county commission, specifically for maintenance.
The board passed on a vote twice this week since they could not come to an agreement on a plan to send to the county commission.
"A lot of these facilities aren't safe," said Matt Adams, the Democratic nominee for Hamilton County Mayor. "In the long-term, we're going to need to see more investments from the county to be able to bridge the divides that exist in our education system."
Members said they needed more time to present a plan to the county commission, which would ultimately be the body to approve the increase in funding, as well as decide how to pay for it.
"There are a lot of ways to skin that cat," said Wamp. "A lot of people's minds immediately go to a tax increase."
But both Wamp and Adams say they aren't yet ready to support that to fix the major facility issues.
"Before we even start the discussion of implementing a new tax, we need to look at the available funds we have here already," said Adams.
The school board already has more then $9 million in its over $400 million budget specifically for maintenance. Issues like mold, cracked tile and falling brick, however, have persisted.
"Are we willing to close that gap on a recurring basis?" wondered Wamp. "That's where I think we've got to be careful right now because it's not the time to talk about a tax increase because people are under pressure that was unimaginable, even a year ago."
The general election is on August 4. Whoever wins the election will take office September 1.