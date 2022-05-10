In a rush to get funds secured to fix major school facility issues, retiring Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon is eyeing a tight deadline.
Despite widespread recognition of the significant maintenance problems by school board members and county commissioners, options to fix the problem are limited.
"Time is what has gotten us into this problem," McClendon said. "I'm embarrassed that we send our 44,000 students to schools like this. I'm embarrassed that we ask our 6,000 employees to go into buildings like this."
During a special-called meeting Monday to approve the district's budget, McClendon proposed asking for $10 million from the county commission specifically for maintenance.
The board ultimately chose not to take it up yet. Instead, eight members voted to table McClendon's proposal and revisit it later. The board did, however, pass its $456 million budget.
If the board wants to address the issue before the beginning of the school year, members can either add it to the budget before its approved by the county commission, or it can include it as an ordinance after the commission approves the budget.
"I'm open to discussing all of the options and seeing what implications might fall from each of them," said Commissioner David Sharpe.
Sharpe agreed the county is facing major facility issues. McClendon included an estimated cost of repairs totaling $39.7 million.
"The scary truth of the matter is that the longer we kick the can down the road, the more expensive it gets," said Sharpe.
That's why McClendon said he wanted to come up with a plan now. If the board wants to add McClendon's plan to the budget, members would have to approve a plan by the end of June.