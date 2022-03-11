Hamilton County School employees may soon a get a little something extra in their bank accounts. Full time employees would get a $500 bonus just before spring break, and part timers would get $250. School Board chair Tucker McClendon tells us this will help employees cope with inflation and the current spike in gas prices.
McClendon said, “This isn't just for teachers, it's for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, all of our employees who need to fill up their cars and put food on the table, so this is a step in the right direction, and a way to help with the problems we are all facing.”
McClendon says the money will come from the school district's reserve funds, at a total cost of about $3-million. The School Board will vote on the proposed bonus at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 17. They will also discuss the possibility of building a new school on property across from East Brainerd Elementary School. The site is the former Cigna property on Goodwin Road.