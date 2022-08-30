Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a number of key actions his administration has taken to enhance school safety.
They are doing that by engaging parents, securing schools, and partnering with law enforcement.
"Throughout the summer, state and local law enforcement have collaborated to provide proven, hands-on, active shooter training course in each of our three grand divisions,” Governor Lee told us.
Individuals dedicated their summer to ensuring kids would be safe when school rolled around this August.
For the first time, Hamilton County Schools will have a School Safety Officer (SSO) or School Resource Officer (SRO) on every campus this year.
"A few are still going through processing but within the next two weeks we expect every one of our campuses to have a security presence on site,” Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools told us.
There are 79 school programs in the county. Another emphasis this year is getting to know students personally.
"The more we know our students, the better we know them, the better we are at anticipating things that might be brewing or might be coming up as far as safety issues in our schools,” Doremus said.
Hamilton County is making sure their entrances are secured and outsiders have limited access to their schools. Something Tennessee Highway Patrol has been working on statewide.
"They're also doing more frequent, unannounced checks to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place,” Governor Lee said.
Doremus says the school district has seen increased visits from state troopers this year.
"Walking through, getting to know people, meeting people, especially at our elementary levels. We're building good rapport between those officers and our young students,” Doremus told us.
Parents can report safety concerns through the Safe TN app or through Quick Tips on the Hamilton County School District's website or your school’s website.