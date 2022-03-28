Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese is preparing to retire after 38 years in the district, the last 17 of which have been at the top. She leaving on a high note.
She said, "In 1984 I became a teacher, after starting as an aide here in the Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School library. That's where I learned the importance of reading, and the importance of books. I knew right then I wanted to be a teacher."
She credits the LFO faculty and counseling staff for pushing and inspiring her to enroll and excel at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
After teaching four years at Graysville Elementary School, principal Beth Kellerhals encouraged her to become an assistant principal, and began moving up the ranks.
Having advanced from teacher to superintendent has enabled her to see education through the eyes of thousands of students and staff members. She'll soon hand over the reins to Chance Nix, who began as a School Resource Officer, eventually becoming a teacher, and then LFO principal.
Both Reese and Nix credit parents and school board members for creating a family atmosphere within the school district. "It's just a feeling you get when you walk into any school building," Reese said.
She's particularly proud of Catoosa County's school facilities, including recent improvements at her alma mater, with a new performing arts center under construction. She leaves office without a crumbling building in sight.
She said, "Over time, you're going to have 50-year-old buildings as well as new buildings, so you have to bring up all schools to be equitable, and I believe we've accomplished that in the last 17 years."
Reese's retirement plan? "I plan to spend time with my husband Eddie, who is retiring the same day as me on April 1st. We want to travel and give back to this community. I hope to spend time volunteering, so you might see me serving nachos at a Friday night football game," she said.
Nix said Reese will be "a tough act to follow," but he is ready for his new challenge starting later this week.