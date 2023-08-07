This is a big week for students across the Tennessee Valley.
A handful of schools districts welcomed students back early Monday morning.
Local 3 News visited Cleveland High School to see what students can expect this school year.
"This day always comes with a little bit of anticipation, excitement, and a little anxiety mixed in there," said Bob Pritchard, Principal of Cleveland High School.
Principal Bob Pritchard was up bright and early welcoming students as they funneled their way back into class.
To help students and staff reconnect without being overwhelmed, he says only half of Cleveland High School students started on Monday, with the other half coming in on Tuesday.
"So being able to do that with a smaller group of kids and have those more intimate conversations and be able to do school tours," said Pritchard.
On Wednesday all of the students will have there first full day together.
Pritchard says the school district has been looking forward to showing off their brand new entrance for returning students.
"Gave the school a really huge facelift and gave it that curb appeal, and we want kids to be proud when they come in here," said Pritchard.
Another addition to the entrance honors the school's history with the College Hill School.
College Hill was a segregated African American school that opened in 1883.
In 1966 the school was combined with Cleveland High.
"We integrated that way, and super excited for that to honor that and show off and show case that for everyone to come in and see that," said Pritchard.