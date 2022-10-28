High school sports provides a competitive outlet for teenagers, but if a sport is done right, it teaches life lessons as well. Nobody does it better than the coaches and students at Hixson High, where a very special young athlete is an inspiration to his teammates.
Chance Smith is a Special Olympics athlete who is deaf and has autism. He is shy, until you get to know him, and his teammates know him well. To them, he’s just one of the guys.
He competes for Special Olympics out of the Chattanooga region, Area 4 in both weightlifting and flag football.
Teammate Jeffery Deason, a center for the Wildcats said, "During football games, if we’re losing, he tells us to hold our heads up. If we lose, he tries to cheer everyone up."
Chance participates in every practice, every scrimmage game, and every road trip, and he’s a constant presence on the sidelines. His constant companion is Cheryl Evans, an interpreter who has shadowed chance for two years. She still remembers show Chance cleverly became part of the team. She said, "In the locker room one day, he got Coach Owensby to use a sharpie to put his name on the label, and he gradually got a helmet, then a jersey, and the coach was like well, why not?"
Chance’s interest in weight lifting is how he met Hixson’s coach, Josh Owensby. "He followed us last year, went to some games, always congratulated us if we won, and asked me what happened if we lost," Owensby said.
Now the Wildcats can’t imagine taking the field without Chance leading the way. Although he communicates differently than most, he gets a message of positivity across during every game, win or lose.
Deason said, "No matter what happens in your life, you can do what you dream of, as long as you set your mind to it."
With the support of his interpreter, his coach, and his teammates, Chance has big dreams. He could see himself coaching some day. And if success in sports means leading by example, Chance Smith is sure to be champion in sports, and in life.
Evans said, "No matter who you are, whether you’re tall or short, or a freshman or a senior, he will be your friend. He will talk to anybody."
A recent Special Olympics Tennessee story summed up Chance Smith this way:
"Smith's future is full of ambition, and overcoming obstacles is nothing new to him. He plans to go to college and become a football coach. Regardless of where he ends up, Smith will continue to remain a strong, kind man who gives one hundred percent effort at all times no matter how big or small his task."