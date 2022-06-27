Many school systems are reevaluating safety in their classrooms following the tragedy in Uvalde Texas.
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening to see what can be done to improve security in their school district.
Catoosa County Sheriff, Gary Sisk spoke to the board of commissioners, making it clear the parents and teachers in the community want a resource officer in each of their 18 public schools.
"We're always concerned for the safety of our children, and we're going to do everything we can to keep them safe and secure," said Gary Sisk.
Sheriff Sisk says he had a hard time fathoming putting officers in elementary schools, believing nothing tragic should ever happen there.
But after several mass shootings across the nation, he now believes it's vital.
"Having a marked patrol car in front of your school, and know there are armed officers in there, I know there has been talk about teachers being armed in schools and stuff, and that's what we're for, we want these teachers to concentrate on dealing with those children and making sure they're staying safe and getting them to safety," said Sisk.
With 11 school resource officers already spread across each of the high schools and middle schools, Sheriff Sisk would like to add an additional 7 officers to fill the elementary schools in Catoosa County.
It did not take long for the board of commissioners to come to a unanimous decision and move forward with the proposal.
"We did hear from some parents and teachers, urging to say yes, we would really like to see this, so again that just tells me we were right up at the top of things that needed to be done," said Sisk.
Catoosa Public Schools will now be increasing their yearly budget by $109,590 to pay for the new officers.
Superintendent Chance Nix wants parents and tax payers to know, they already had the money in the budget, and this will be no additional cost to them.
Nix also mentioned he used to work as a school resource officer and believes the officers will build relationships with the students, making them feel even safer.
"That's a big piece of it, just the parent know their is an SRO there incase they need one," said Superintendent Nix.