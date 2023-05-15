If you're a fan of bagels, a special bagel is available is a local business following a bake off among fourth graders.
Fourth grade students at Battle Academy had their own bagel bake off Monday morning and it was all for a good cause.
"I'm really excited for them to taste my bagel, I think it's really delicious," said fourth grader, Terelyn Bragg.
Terelyn was one of the more than 80 Battle Academy students who worked with Honey Seed chefs to come up with their own unique bagel.
"And we have gram crackers, chocolate, and lavender in our bagels, and strawberry whip cream and our cream cheese," said Bragg.
Miss Tennessee USA Claire Portilla, from Chattanooga, along with a few local celebrities were the judges of Monday's competition.
Teachers Caitlin Campbell and Tarah Kemp were the masterminds behind the event.
"They learned how many grams per bagel, how to hand role, and they were able to add their own ingredients for their custom flavors," said Caitlin Campbell, Battle Academy 4th grade math teacher.
Along with baking, the students worked with the owner of Honey Seed, Robert Werk, to learn about running a business.
"So when I start a business I know how to add the money up, and how to give the co-workers the money, how much to give them, and how much I pay a week," said fourth grader, Peyton.
Each group presented their bagels knowing the winner will have their bagel for sale at the Honey Seed this Tuesday through Friday.
"Some of the proceeds of these bagels go directly to Miss Kemp and Campbells classroom for their 2023/2024 class programs," said Megan Steventon, Honey Seed Marketing Manager.
People are encouraged to come and try the winning bagel at Honey Seed this week and help Battle Academy continue projects like this.
The winners Monday were Ben Davis, Miles Dozier, Kenya Johnson and Cedric Jones.
You can go try out their strawberry shortcake bagel with strawberry cream cheese over at the Honey Seed on Market Street in Chattanooga.