The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead, has schools nationwide looking at their security measures.

Lauri Johnson, principal at Hammond Creek Elementary School in Dalton, Georgia, was one of those educators. She looked at what her school has in place, and felt confident the district was on the right track.

"We always have to respond as if there's a threat," said Johnson. "We never can just be like, 'well, what happened?' No, we're in a threat lockdown."

Teachers in Dalton know exactly what that feels like. In 2018, a teacher at Dalton High School fired a gun and barricaded himself inside of a classroom.

After that happened, the district took a hard look at its security protocols, and spent millions to upgrade technology.

"There's probably never enough of what you feel like is enough money," said Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. "We're going to make sure we're good stewards of it."

So far, the district has used that money to prepare for the worst case scenario.

In 2019, the district spent millions toward safety. Now, every school has doors that only lock from the inside and every teacher has access to immediate emergency assistance around their neck.

Staff badges all have a button built into them that can alert to emergency situations.

Press the button three times, and a nurse and a school resource officer will be called to wherever help is needed. That function is used for medical emergencies.

"It alerts only a small group," said Johnson. "So it doesn't disrupt the operations of the entire school the way the lockdown emergency press does."

For a lockdown emergency press, like in the case of an intruder, staff press the button seven times. In that scenario, police are called and the entire school is put in lockdown.

Over the intercom, a machine voice tells teachers and students to lock doors, find a safe space, and turn off lights.

It's a function Johnson said has, so far, only been used in drills and by accident.

"It's happened once or twice," said Johnson. "I'm getting goosebumps just saying it."

It's not a feeling Johnson wants. Instead, she said, she wants to feel uncomfortable to prepare for the worst case scenario.

You could feel Johnson's demeanor shift when she was asked to test out the alert system and show what teachers are expected to do.

She explained to Local 3 News how teachers are expected to shut the blinds, instruct students to quietly stay on the ground, and take attendance.

"Then we'd put student names of who's missing," Johnson explained while writing up a demonstrative alert email. "And if they're red, that means they need medical help."

Police would have been immediately alerted of the threat. The badges dispatch staff and emergency crews to the exact classroom where the button was pressed.

It's something Johnson doesn't ever think would happen at her school, but she knows it's better to be prepared.

She still had a job to do the day after the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

"But I came in and asked the school resource officer to put our flag at half-staff," said Johnson. "We did a moment of silence on the announcements in the morning and we had school."

A school filled with children Johnson is tasked with keeping safe every day, while hoping the bad things outside don't find their way inside.

"That's what we can all hope for in this world that has bad things happen," Johnson said.

Last month, voters in Whitfield County approved an education sales tax. That means Dalton Public Schools will get $52 million more to renovate schools and improve safety measures.