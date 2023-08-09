Cleveland City Schools are at the forefront of integrating new AI technology into classrooms.
Cleveland students stepped back into school on Monday and were greeted by a very unique kind of tool for teachers.
"And the new thing coming is artificial intelligence," said Renny Whittenbarger, Supervisor of Career and Technical Education for Cleveland City Schools.
We may officially be living in the future, for better or worse AI robots are here and they're not going anywhere.
"We wanted to go ahead and step into that AI arena in order to prepare our kids for that," said Whittenbarger.
Whittenbarger says it's one of the districts goals to stay up to date... if not ahead of new educational technology.
"They learn voice recognition, they learn motion sensor, it will communicate with you, and the great thing about these robots is they're bilingual so we can accommodate our bilingual students with the robots," said Whittenbarger.
Using a variety of skills programmed into the robots, Whittenbarger says they will be a handy tool in the classroom.
"But they can interact with the teacher, they can interact with the kids, the teacher can actually give the robots assignments and the robot will actually take those assignments to the students and communicate with them with those robots," said Whittenbarger.
Cleveland High has six AI robots while the middle school has one.
"So we're hitting our middle school kids with it in order to prepare them for that path way into high school," said Whittenbarger.
The school district is the first in the state to be utilizing the new technology, thanks to $160,000 grant.
"So the students get experience learning how to code these robots, and so the opportunities are endless with these," said Whittenbarger.
Though Cleveland City Schools appear to be ahead of the game with innovated technology, it could be just a matter of time until other schools follow suit.