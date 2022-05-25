A school bus driver running their routes Wednesday morning spotted a house fire and quickly called 911 about 6:00am.
The house fire, in the 3900 block of Hooker Road, was in Walker County, but Chattanooga firefighters assisted in the task of extinguishing the fire and shared helmet cam video.
The house was condemned and vacant, allowing firefighters to focus on controlling and ultimately extinguishing the fire in short order.
The firefighters did not enter the house, since it was condemned, and did their work outside the structure.