Hamilton County Commissioners announced on Wednesday they plan to completely fund a project to build a new facility for Tyner Academy.
The price tag is $96,000,000.
Karitsa Mosley-Jones, who represents district five on the school board, says she's ecstatic that after all these years Tyner Academy is finally getting the school they deserve. Her excitement is shared by a recent graduate who organized a student-led walk out last year, their hard work paid has off.
"As you're progressing through your collegiate career, high school career or whatever it may be, the environment your learning in starts to impact your learning," said Jaylan Sims.
Jaylan Sims is now a freshman at Vanderbilt University, studying communications and political science.
But during his time at Tyner Academy he says classrooms were very over crowded and falling apart. He says improvements were overdue.
"It was supposed to be done way before we had thought of doing a protest, and a protest was actually done years before, I believe around the 70's where one class tried to do it, but it fell through the cracks," said Sims.
School Board Member Karitsa Mosley-Jones says she is very excited the county is supporting the project. She says at times their buildings have hindered their faculty and students from reaching their full potential.
"The buildings are old, there is a lot of corrosion and debility to the building, there has been leakage in certain places, everything.. I mean its old, its old, there hasn't been some work on it in decades," said Jones.
Jones says even with their older facilities, the academy is one of the higher performing schools in the district in academics and athletics. With the new campus she expects this to get even better.
"It's really exciting when you look at the rendering it makes you feel really good and warm on the inside because this type of school and some of the other newer schools we have built is the type of building that we want every child in Hamilton County to be able to one day experience," said Jones.
Jones says she was surprised the estimated cost to build the new school has increased by 17-million dollars.
County Mayor Weston Wamp says the extra will be covered by bond sales from the last two years.
Jones says students can expect bigger classrooms, a unique library, courtyard and cafeteria, along with a brand new football field. And faculty will have the adequate equipment they need.
"But with the state of this building, it's time, it's time to improve the conditions in the educational environment for Tyner Students," said Jones.
Hamilton County Commission will vote to approve the funding next Wednesday.
The commission expects the facility to be completed by the fall of 2024.
