We have lost a good friend of this tv station and this community. Betty Jolly has passed away.
She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha- Alpha Beta Chapter since 1958.
Betty enjoyed volunteering her time with St. Jude Children's Hospital, Catholic Charities, Boehm Birth Defects center, and the Orange Grove Center.
In her 60-plus years of service, Betty was named a Woman of Distinction, Volunteer of the Year Award from St. Jude, and numerous others.
She was always the hardest worker at our St. Jude Dream Home broadcasts. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.M. On Friday, at the Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.
Betty Jolly was 94, and we will miss her.