It was a typical Friday afternoon in downtown Chattanooga. The hustle and bustle was giving way to a weekend of leisure in the Scenic City.
But in recent memory for most, two mass shootings that killed three people and injured 20 more.
It has some visitors on edge and staying away from some parts of the city at night.
"I would definitely think about that twice now with what's happened here and elsewhere in the country," said Russell Simms, who lives in Cleveland but was out riding his bike Friday. "You don't want to become a casualty or caught in the crossfire of whatever's going on, whether it's gang-related or not."
Two weeks ago, six teenagers were shot at the base of the Walnut Street Bridge.
"My family knew I was coming down this weekend," said Haley Peel, who used to live in Chattanooga and is visiting from Nashville. "They were just like 'be aware.'"
The shooting happened near The Ice Cream Show, where 19-year-old Gerrit Bontekoe works.
"It hasn't affected our business at all, which means people now see it as normal and that should not be seen as normal," said Bontekoe. "We shouldn't have to worry about going to our job to scoop ice cream and worry we might get shot."
It terrified Bontekoe and his co-workers. The shooting happened near where they take trash out every night. Bontekoe told Local 3 News they were about to take the trash out when the shooting happened.
The ice cream shop already had a policy that no one walks to their cars alone, but now the building owner is installing new security cameras after the shooting sent Bontekoe and his co-workers ducking for cover.
Two teenagers were arrested in that shooting. Just a few miles east, one man was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed three people and injured 14 more.
"I don't think that should keep you from having fun," said Tonya Penfield, who was visiting from Texas. "You should squeeze every joy drop out of every single day."
Local 3 News heard similar sentiment from almost everyone we spoke to Friday: Stay aware, but continue about your lives.
"I like to stay in well-lit places," said Matt Zimmerman, who was visiting from Utah. "I stay in big groups of people. I just keep my head on a swivel more these days."
The city and other organizations already had programs to help ease business owners' and people's minds.
As a part of the Dragonfly program, the city partnered with some local businesses allowing police access to security cameras if they need them.
The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance also set up an ambassador program about two years ago. Among their services, ambassadors will walk people to and from their destination if they feel unsafe.
You can call (423) 206-4200 if you would like to request an ambassador.