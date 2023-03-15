Chattanooga is in line to host the first World Rally Championship race in the United States in over three decades.
According to the Chattanooga Tourism Company, the Scenic City will host Rally Tennessee this year to determine if Chattanooga should host a future Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Rally Championship event, an event expected to have an economic impact of $34 million.
The event would be the first World Rally Championship event in the U.S. in 35 years.
Rally Tennessee is a two-part series that includes a demonstration event next month, and a test event later on.
The first event, Rally Tennessee Demonstration Event, is scheduled for April 7-8, 2023, while Rally Tennessee Test Event is slated to take place in September.