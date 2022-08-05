Good Friday! We will continue with scattered showers and storms through the evening, and a few may even linger into overnight.
Saturday and Sunday will both start mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach about 90 both days.
Next week we will sport highs in the upper 80s through Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon.
The long-range forecast looks to dry things out perhaps NEXT Friday through Sunday.
