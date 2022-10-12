Good Wednesday. We have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty to damaging winds, and small hail. Our area is under a low level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms tonight.
We may see a few showers lingering into early Thursday morning, but skies will be clearing through the day and we will have a great high of 72. Thursday will also be breezy throughout the day.
Friday will be cool and sunny with temps ranging from 46 to 74.
Another front will slowly move through over the weekend bringing clouds and a few showers. We will warm again with a high of 81 Saturday and 76 Sunday.
Behind this front, we will see a strong burst of cold air moving in. By Tuesday highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s!!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.