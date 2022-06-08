Good morning, please watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as we’ll experience a few waves of scattered to widespread showers and storms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail at 1”. There is a non-zero risk for an isolated tornado possible southwest of Chattanooga, too. Additionally, after yesterday’s rain, there is a risk for localized flooding in areas where showers and storms repeat. Please, stay weather aware. There will be dry periods today, too, with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with activity ending around midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will become mostly sunny and will be a nice break from the rain and storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Friday will be partly sunny with scattered showers/storms again and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower chance and highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and start a warm-up with highs near 88. Monday is up to the low 90s and then eyeing the mid-90s for Tuesday!