Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as we are tracking the potential for scattered to widespread showers and storms. There will be a few strong to severe storms, with the primary severe threats being gusty winds and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall of 1-2" will also be possible. The most likely time frame for any severe storms will be between 2-9 PM. High temperatures will range from 80-85 degrees.
Showers and storms will gradually taper off tonight after 1 AM. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with lows dropping into the mid to upper-60s.
The sunshine will return on Thursday as we will be in for a nice break in the wet weather. Highs will be warm, topping out in the mid-80s.
Another round of showers and storms will be possible Friday evening into Saturday morning as a weak cold front moves into the region. Conditions will quickly improve Saturday afternoon as drier air moves into the area. Highs will top out in the mid-80s each day.
Summer-like heat will build into the area Sunday through Tuesday as highs will reach the low to mid-90s. This will likely be our hottest weather so far this year!