Good morning and happy first day of school to many! Isolated storms this morning will increase to numerous showers and storms for your Wednesday.
Like we’ve experienced multiple times in the past few weeks, these summer storms can be strong to severe with torrential rainfall that may lead to localized flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts. As soil becomes increasingly saturated, wind may bring down a few trees. Highs today won’t be as hot in the low to mid-80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight storms will fade out with lows around 70.
Thursday will be one more day with scattered showers and storms with humid, sticky air in place. Highs will be near 85. Then, Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front will pass, bringing better weather just in time for the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with falling humidity and highs near 88.
The weekend will feel wonderful! Both days will begin with mild lows in the 60s and warm up to the mid to upper 80s with relatively low humidity (for this time of year) under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!