Good morning, scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible today. In between any rain, it’ll be mostly cloudy sky with highs ranging from 74-78 for most locations. We’re not expecting severe weather, but storms will produce bursts of heavy rainfall and lightning. Conditions will quieten down overnight with lows from 60-65.
Saturday will once again feature scattered storms (50%). These storms will generally come from the north during the afternoon hours. Saturday will be warmer near 85. For Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’ll be very warm with a high of 88 with some scattered storms (30%) and a partly sunny sky. All three days – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – will be humid.
We’ll have one more day with scattered storms on Monday with highs in the low 80s. Then, rain chances will dwindle on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at only 10%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then range from 80-84 on Thursday.