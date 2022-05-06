T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s a Storm Alert Weather Day for the area. Scattered showers & storms will be common this afternoon thru 4pm.
The greatest risk for any severe storms will come between the 12pm-4pm time frame. Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado will be the main risk. The scattered nature of these storms means not everyone will see severe weather, but the risk is a level 2-3/ out of 5 for the area. We are seeing some clearing & sunshine at the midday time frame moving into the region, plus we do have some growing instability, juicy airmass, and some incoming upper level wind energy, so scattered storms will likely develop between now and the afternoon hours. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts through the day.
The storm chance should wind down after 4pm for our area, followed by a few scattered showers into the evening hours.
Saturday, an upper level trough swings through the area, bringing widespread cloud cover, a few spotty showers, and much cooler temperatures. In fact highs will struggle to warm thru the 60s during the day with a northwest breeze.
Mother’s Day looks fantastic right now. Clearing skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Highs will only be in the 70s with a light north breeze.
The heat returns moving into next week, with plenty of sunshine, a high UV index, and some humidity. An upper level low may provide a few more clouds and spotty rain chances by late next week.