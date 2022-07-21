Good morning, first, if you live or travel through eastern Cherokee County, NC around Marble or NW Gilmer County, GA north of Ellijay, please use extreme caution for flooding this morning. Heavy rain fell overnight at 3-5”, localized spots 6”+. Remember, it is particularly hard to see floodwater at night before the sun comes up.
Now, to today’s weather forecast, our northern communities should be clipped this morning by cluster of storms, moving southeast. Clouds associated with this system will expand across our area. There will be a bit of a midday lull in activity, and then more scattered storms should develop in TN to move into GA, NC, and AL from about 4-9pm ET. Both the morning and afternoon/evening storms will have the potential to cause localized flooding and gusty wind. Hail is a lower threat today, but some small hail may be possible with the afternoon/evening wave. In between, it will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the 100-105 range.
Tonight, clouds will decrease and lows will be in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. The hot temperatures in the mid-90s will continue on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Each day with a max heat index around 105.