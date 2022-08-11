Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s a Storm Alert Weather Day due to another round of scattered showers & storms, with the potential for more torrential downpours. The chance for showers & storms will be more widely scattered this afternoon, but they could produce more heavy rain in spots in a short period of time. The ground is already saturated, so any additional heavy rain will likely lead to isolated flooding in low-lying spots.
In between the rainfall, look for high temps to climb into the 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday night, look for the rain chances to come to an end, with overnight low in the 60s for many.
Friday into the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine, with much lower humidity, and pleasant conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Next week will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s, so overall fairly comfy for the Dog Days of Summer.