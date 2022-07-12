Good Tuesday. Our evening will be quite muggy with temps falling through the 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Wednesday we will see a few spotty showers and storms popping up for the morning commute, and we may continue to see some moving through during the afternoon as well.
Thursday should be a nice day. We will have partly cloudy skies with a high of 90. The humidity should be a little lower, making it at least a bit more comfortable.
Friday will also be a little drier, but we will see the high hitting the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see the humidity increasing once again. Highs will hover around 90, and we can't rule out a pop-up shower or storm both days.
