Thursday we will stay fairly cloudy with the high running only into the mid to upper 70s. We will see a few sporadic showers in the morning with more widely scattered storms during the evening.
Friday will be a great day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 78.
Rain moves back into the forecast Saturday with showers and a few storms moving through during the morning and afternoon hours. Late afternoon the showers will taper off. Saturday should only reach about 75.
Sunday through next Wednesday looks great for anything outdoors with highs in the low 80s, fairly low humidity, and little to no rain.
