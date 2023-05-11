Good Thursday. We may see a few more spotty showers or storms this evening and through the overnight. Scattered storms will fire up on and off through the day Friday. We will reach a high only in the mid to upper 70s Friday.
Saturday the heat and humidity ramp back up with a high of 86 and a few sporadic showers or storms.
Mother's Day I will keep; the rain chances down to only 20%, but the heat and humidity will be on full display with a high of 90 and a heat index of about 93.
Monday and Tuesday another cool front will slide through bringing higher chances for rain and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be really nice with highs in the low 80s and lower humidity.
