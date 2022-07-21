Good Thursday. We will be hot and muggy this evening with more scattered storms moving through. Heavy rain and lightning will once again be possible with any developing storms.

7 day forecast

High pressure will build in for the weekend. Friday we will be mostly sunny with a high of 97. We will keep sunshine in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with a high of 99 on both days. The heat index through the weekend will hover between 100 and 105.

Next week the heat will reced a little, but we will still maintain the low to mid-90s through the week with high humidity and a renewed chance for summertime pop-up showers and storms each day.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

