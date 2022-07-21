Good Thursday. We will be hot and muggy this evening with more scattered storms moving through. Heavy rain and lightning will once again be possible with any developing storms.
High pressure will build in for the weekend. Friday we will be mostly sunny with a high of 97. We will keep sunshine in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with a high of 99 on both days. The heat index through the weekend will hover between 100 and 105.
Next week the heat will reced a little, but we will still maintain the low to mid-90s through the week with high humidity and a renewed chance for summertime pop-up showers and storms each day.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.