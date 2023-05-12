Good Friday! We may get a few more light showers this evening through the overnight. Saturday will start cloudy with little to no rain through the morning. During the afternoon we will have scattered thunderstorms moving through. I don't expect any severe weather other than heavy rain and lightning. We will manage a muggy high of 85.
Mother's Day Sunday will be hot and humid with a high of 89 under mostly cloudy skies. We may get a few sporadic showers, but nothing that will ruin any outdoor plans with mom. It will be muggy, though, so you won't feel comfortable outdoors for long.
Monday and Tuesday a front will bring in scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday through next Friday we will stay in the low 80s, but we will be dry with lower humidity.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.