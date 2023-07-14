Good Friday! This evening will be a hot and muggy one with a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm.
Saturday we can expect scattered showers on and off through the day. There is a very slight risk that a storm or two could produce damaging winds and small hail so be weather alert Saturday. Temps will be a little lower in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be VERY humid.
Sunday we will dry out with little chance of rain and slightly lower humidity. The high will rebound to 92.
Next week is going to be a scorcher. We will remain rain-free through Wednesday, but temps and humidity will be on the rise. We will hit 94 Monday and Tuesday and 96 Wednesday.
Thursday will also reach 96 with a chance of showers and storms late in the day.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.