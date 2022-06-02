Happy Thursday, everyone! A cold front approaches the area on our Thursday afternoon. Ahead of it look for very warm & humid conditions.
A chance for scattered showers & storms will develop around the area during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Behind the front, look for drier, less humid air to flow into the region for the weekend. Daytime highs will still be warm in the mid 80s, but overnight lows will drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s. It will feel quite nice and comfortable for Riverbend weekend.
Enjoy the brief break from the heat & humidity, because it ramps back up next week, with daily pop-up storm chances.