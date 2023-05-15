Good morning, today will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid with some afternoon scattered storms. The morning hours will have a nice mix of sun and clouds, and then additional clouds will build up in the afternoon with hit or miss storms possible from about 1-9pm ET. Highs today will be in the mid-80s for most valley spots and low 80s in the higher elevations. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Tuesday will have scattered storms again as a frontal wave moves into our area. A few of these PM storms may become strong to severe. The primary threats are damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Tuesday will once again be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.
Shower and storm chances will dwindle for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to 80, lower humidity, and partly cloudy skies. There may still be an isolated shower, but the latter half of the work-week should be drier and “cooler.” Saturday will be partly sunny with some showers/storms and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will only have isolated activity with morning lows from 50-55 and highs in the upper 70s.