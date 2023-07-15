Hot and humid again today, but the chance for storms will be increasing. We are tracking a cluster of storms to our west that will likely arrive around lunchtime and continue into the afternoon. The overall severe weather threat is low, but any storm that develops will be capable of producing gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.
A few lingering showers and storms will be possible overnight as a weak cold front slowly moves into the Tennessee Valley. Slightly drier and less humid air will move in behind the front, so Sunday is looking like the better weather day! It will still be hot with highs back in the low 90s, but it won't be quite as humid.
