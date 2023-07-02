Good Sunday. We will see scattered storms moving through from west to east this afternoon tapering off through the evening.
Damaging winds and small hail will be the biggest threats.
Monday we will wake up with some scattered morning showers and storms.
We will see them in late morning followed by several hours of partly cloudy skies that will allow the temperature to soar to about 90. The heat index will range from 95-100. More scattered storms will push through in the late afternoon with another chance for damaging winds and small hail though the threat is much lower Monday.
Tuesday we will hit 90 again for the muggy high with showers and storms popping up for the evening and possibly hanging in there as we are trying to shoot off fireworks. They should start subsiding by 9 or 10.
Wednesday through Friday looks like a carbon copy. Each day will have highs around 90. Each afternoon will have a decent chance for showers and storms with a low-end risk of one or two producing damaging winds and small hail.
