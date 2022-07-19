Good Tuesday. It will be a warm, muggy evening with a few sporadic showers and storms. We will see sporadic storms continuing to pop up and move through during the overnight into Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be a scorcher with a high of 93°. The humidity levels will be so high that it will feel like about 102° during the heat of the day. We could see an isolated storm or two during the afternoon also.
Thursday we will reach a high of 96° with a heat index of about 105°. We may get a few spotty showers or storms throughout the day.
We take rain out of the forecast Friday through the weekend, so the spotlight will be solely on the heat and humidity. Each day will see highs climbing to between 96° and 98° with heat index values between 100° and 103°.
