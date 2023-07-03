Good Monday. We may get a few spotty storms this evening, primarily in our southern communities. Tuesday we will have a few sporadic showers or storms in the morning, then we warm up to 89 for the high. More scattered showers will develop late in the afternoon and last into the evening. They will taper off late at night. We MAY see them just before the fireworks Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be humid with a high of 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with the rain chance only at about 20% for the day.
Thursday and Friday we see scattered late-day showers and storms returning to the forecast. Highs both days will be around 90.
Saturday looks fairly dry with a muggy afternoon high of 91. Sunday more storms will move in during the afternoon with a high once again reaching 90.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.