Good Tuesday. We will see scattered showers and storms tapering through the evening. Little to no rain overnight. We may get a few more showers Wednesday morning with coverage increasing in the afternoon. We will have a high of 77. Wednesday is also the first day of summer.
Thursday we will be about the same as that low pressure continues to spin on top of us. Scattered showers and storms will be widely scattered throughout the day. Heavy rain and localized flooding will be the biggest threats. We will again hit about 77 for the high.
Thursday night the low will finally begin to lift northward taking much of its energy with it. Friday we will be humid, but with little to no rain as the high rebounds to 84.
The weekend looks hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and no real chance for rain.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Bret moving toward the Caribbean and another tropical disturbance behind it that will likely be named later this week.
