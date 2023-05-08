Good Monday. We will have a warm, slightly humid evening as we go from the 70s into the 60s. Overnight we will have another batch of scattered showers and storms that will produce areas of heavy rain and some gusty winds. The timing of these storms moving through will be between 1am and 5am Eastern.
Tuesday afternoon will be warm and a little humid. The high will reach the low to mid-80s in the valleys with temps in the upper 70s in the mountains. We will see a few spotty showers or storms late afternoon mainly south of Chattanooga.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry days with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
Friday we see more scattered storms moving in late in the day with the high reaching about 85.
Both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered showers and storms both afternoons.
