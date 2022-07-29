T.G.I.F, everyone! We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies this evening with a few isolated downpours possible. Temperatures will be in the 80s falling into the 70s overnight.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop throughout the day with some localized areas of heavy rain and possible isolated flash flooding. High temperatures will likely hold in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be a rinse & repeat kind of pattern for the area. Periods of showers & storms will be likely, with more heavy rainfall potential and possible isolated flash flooding. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Next week will start off with a good chance for showers & storms on Monday, followed by a drying trend for the rest of the week. Highs will warm from the upper 80s on Monday into the mid 90s by late next week. Heat indices will again be around 100°+