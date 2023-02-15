Good morning, today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Total rainfall today will generally be light at about 0.25”. There will be little change in our temperatures, spending much of the day from 60-65. Tonight will be mild with lows will be around 57.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. There will be a wave of rain/storms Thursday morning that will primarily clip our northwestern communities. This batch isn’t of much concern for severe weather locally. Then, there won’t be as much activity around midday. The period of concern for severe storms will be Thursday afternoon into the evening from about 3-9pm ET. The biggest risks will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado possible. Total rainfall on Thursday should be 0.5-1.5”. Rain will wrap up a little after midnight during the early morning hours of Friday.
Additionally, Thursday will be breezy with wind from the south around 15mph, gusting up to 30mph. It’ll be a warm day with highs around 70. In contrast, Friday’s daytime highs will only be in the 40s with decreasing clouds. Saturday morning will begin in the 20s and reach the low 50s. Sunday afternoon will be milder again around 60. Plus, the weekend looks dry.