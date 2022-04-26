Good morning, scattered showers will move east across our area during the next several hours. Rain should push through Chattanooga from about 5:30-8:30am ET, and then the last showers exit eastern Cherokee County in NC around 1pm. In Grundy County, 1-2”+ of rain has fallen overnight. Please, watch for localized minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
This rain is associated with a cold front. Although temperatures are warm/mild right now, as the front passes this morning, it will cool. Temperatures will then rise again with daytime afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70. The Cumberland Plateau will be cooler in the low 60s. Clouds will decrease as the day progresses for sunshine. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows from 40-45.
Wednesday will be beautiful with a sunny sky and highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm a bit more to the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will both have chances for a couple of isolated showers. Rain/storm chances will increase slightly on Sunday with scattered storms, and it’ll be warm near 80.