Good morning, if you’re heading out early, be aware of hit or miss downpours primarily in our Georgia and Alabama communities and the development of patchy valley fog in Tennessee and North Carolina. Overall, today will have scattered showers and storms with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with some additional shower and storm chances with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday and the rest of the week will be hot! Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the low to mid-90s with heat index values around 105. Both days will have some hit or miss storms. Storms should end early on Friday morning, and then the focus is strictly on the heat. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be in the triple digits. Thus, you should have dry weather for your weekend plans, but prepare for the heat with outdoor activities.