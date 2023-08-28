Good Monday. We may see a few more spotty showers and storms this evening. We could see one or two linger through overnight and into Tuesday morning as well. Tuesday afternoon we can expect a front moving through to bring us scattered showers and storms keeping the high in the low 80s. I don't expect any severe weather with the storms other than heavy rain and lightning.
Wednesday we will be behind the front. Idalia will get driven on a more easterly track due to the front, and that will likely keep us from seeing any rain or wind. Wednesday will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies and dropping humidity late in the day.
Thursday and Friday look awesome. We will have cooler mornings in the low to mid-60s. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid-80s. And the humidity will be much lower.
The weekend will remain dry, but we will warm a bit with a high of 88 on Saturday and back to 90 on Sunday.
