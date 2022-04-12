Good morning, we’ll continue to have rain chances for the next three days, so it’s a good idea to have your raincoat handy. Today will have scattered showers/storms again. Today’s timing will mainly be for the morning into the early afternoon with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds should partially clear later in the day, and it’ll warm to 75-80 for most. Overnight, clouds will increase with mild lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday will be warm, reaching around 80. It’ll also be mostly cloudy overall with scattered showers/storms. Then, the period to watch will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As a line of rain and storms associated with a cold front will pass our area. A few of these storms may become strong to severe. The primary threats now look to be gusty wind and heavy rainfall. The timing and details are still fluctuating, but keep an eye on those overnight hours. Rain should wrap up around sunrise on Thursday morning, so if you’re not an early riser, Thursday’s weather won’t be bad. The daylight hours will have decreasing clouds with comfortable highs in the low 70s. Then, Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s.